Tucson mutual aid group Community on Wheels shutting down after 6 years of serving people in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After six years of serving Tucson's most vulnerable residents, local activist group Community on Wheels is closing its doors.

Founded in 2020 during the height of COVID, Community on Wheels (COW) focused on mutual aid, a system where people work together to share resources and meet direct needs. The group hosted events every Saturday out of their van, using community donations to provide food, hygiene products, clothing drives, community potlucks and more to people experiencing homelessness.

Victoria DeVasto, founder of Community on Wheels, said the organization was built on a simple but powerful foundation.

"It was founded on love for the people in the city that need it the most," DeVasto said.

DeVasto said COW had a humble beginning, using community donations to feed those in need.

"At first, we were just filling whatever milk crates we could find with supplies from our own pockets along with whatever we could get donated from the community," D.eVasto said. That grew substantially over time. So we are super eternally grateful for the support that this community has shown us."

Community on Wheels served hundreds of people in need every weekend. As the group grows into other projects, DeVasto said it is time to move on.

"For me, it's been a wildly emotional and amazing journey. I grew up in COW, and I think a lot of us did, which is really special," DeVasto said.

As Community on Wheels moves on, DeVasto said there is still significant work to be done as Tucson faces a housing crisis.

"I truly hope that Community on Wheels, our existence, has not only motivated, but encouraged people to look at the reality of what's going on in the city of Tucson, what's going on with unhoused people," DeVasto said.

DeVasto said she hopes the community will continue to push for change.

"We're all humans, we deserve, we all deserve the same human rights. And that wall between housed and unhoused people, like you can be part of that breaking down," DeVasto said.

The final Community on Wheels event will be held on Saturday, August 1st at South 4th Ave & E 25th St., where the COW van will support the neighborhood one last time.

While COW may be ending, DeVasto says there are mutual aid groups across Tucson still offering support.

We have so many amazing mutual aid groups still going strong in the city, and they need so much recognition and support," DeVasto said. "We have Community Care Tucson at Armory Park, we have ALMA outside of Amphi Park, and we have Unhoused Neighbors that will be helping in Santa Rita Park soon, along with the lot on 22nd and South Tucson Community Outreach. There are people out here supporting the community."