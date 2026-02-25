Tucson middle schoolers celebrate Black History through competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Middle school students from across Tucson put their knowledge to the test Tuesday morning during the Tucson Unified School District’s 12th annual Black History Month Brain Bowl.

Eleven teams from seven schools competed in the fast-paced academic competition at Utterback Middle School, answering questions about African American history, culture and achievement.

This year’s first-place team was Dodge Traditional Magnet Middle. Robins K-8 placed second.

Team Utterback, the host school, was among those competing for the title. Teacher and coach William Ponder said students had been preparing for months.

“We definitely are looking forward to bringing home the trophy. We’ve been preparing for the last couple of months through different collaborative efforts. And just as a coach, it’s my job to motivate them in various ways,” Ponder said.

Preparation for the competition began in November, with students studying together and reviewing historical material ahead of the event.

For 8th grader Kadena Broughton, who first competed in 2025, the experience is both exciting and nerve-wracking.

“I actually like competing. It does scare me, I get nervous,” Broughton said.

She said the opportunity to participate goes beyond just winning.

“I thought it was really cool that I could have this opportunity and learn about these other folks that created stuff for black excellence and knowing more about me. Everybody that looks like me created these things,” she said.

During the first round of competition, Broughton scored the only points for Team Utterback.

While only one team takes home the trophy, district leaders say the event’s impact extends far beyond the final score.

“I hope these students are taking away the growth of speaking in public. Debating in front of parents and friends and principals and all of us present here watching them. It takes a lot of courage for our students to do that,” said Shermaine Fort, director of African American Student Services.