Tucson Mayor and Council looking to fill Ward 5 seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor and Council began talks to find a replacement for councilmember Richard Fimbres Tuesday.

After 16 years in the Ward 5 office, Councilmember Fimbres announced his retirement April 11, saying in a letter to Mayor Regina Romero and the city clerk "I had hoped to complete my current term of office, but I need to turn my full attention to my family and my health."

The city's charter has no particular process required for picking a new appointment to the seat. City leaders say they want the seat filled by their May 6 council meeting which doubles as the first public hearing for the City Manager's recommended FY2026 budget.

“We are right in the middle of budget season and putting together a budget for Fiscal Year 26," said Mayor Romero. "It's important that we fill it fast."

They're welcoming applications from the public, asking that no candidates running for the office in November apply.

Applicants must be registered voters in Tucson for three years and in Ward 5 for one year.

To apply, submit a resume and letter of interest to the Office of the City Clerkbefore May 1 at 9:00 a.m..

Tucson's Mayor and Council plan to appoint one of the applicants to the seat after talking with them in the May 6 Study Session.