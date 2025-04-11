Council member Richard Fimbres announces retirement

After 16 years representing Ward 5, City Council Member Richard Fimbres is stepping down.

A news release from the city manager's office said Fimbres' last day will be Thursday, May 1.

In his resignation letter, according to the news release, Fimbres said, "Serving as the Ward 5 Councilman and representing the Ward 5 constituents since 2009 has been an honor and privilege. However, my personal health issues now compel me to step aside from my duties as a public servant…. I had hoped to complete my current term of office, but I need to turn my full attention to my family and my

health."

Fimbres continued in the letter that he was providing notice now so that the mayor and council could begin the steps needed to fill the vacancy once he leaves.

Before his time on City Council, Fimbres was a Vietnam-era Army veteran. He served 32 years with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and served as director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the news release said.

