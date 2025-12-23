Tucson International Airport expecting to be just as busy as last year during the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport expects 233,000 thousand holiday travelers through January 4, with smooth operations reported despite AAA's projected 2% nationwide increase in holiday travel.

More people throughout the country are traveling for the holidays this year compared to last year, according to AAA. However the Tucson International Airport is expecting to see just as many people as last year.

The airport expects to handle 233,000 travelers from December 17 to January 4, with 69 daily departures this year compared to 68 last year. Peak days will see approximately 14,000 people passing through the airport until January 4.

"We're expecting flights to be full regardless of what day you're flying with the exception of Christmas Day. It will be a little slower," said Austin Wright, the Tucson International Airport’s chief communications officer.

Wright said December 28 and 29 will be the next busiest travel days at the airport.

Travelers at Tucson International Airport reported smooth experiences during the busy holiday week.

"Just the whole process of us just coming and using the kiosk and then dropping the bags off, it's been pretty smooth. Not a lot of rush for the holiday travel, so that's great," said Vidhi Agarwal, who was traveling through the airport to India.

Dwayne and Cindy Rosemore, also traveling through Tucson International, echoed similar sentiments.

"Everything's worked out really smooth and quick. That's why we're really relaxed and can stand here and talk," they said.

AAA expects a two percent increase in overall travel, with drivers making up the majority of travelers. In Tucson, AAA reports the average gas price for regular gasoline is $2.84, though some east side locations are showing prices as low as $2.49.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."