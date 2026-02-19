Tucson gun shop owner defends helping FBI in Guthrie case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson gun shop owner is defending helping the FBI in the Guthrie case.

Phillip Martin, Co-Owner and Manager of Armor Bearer Arms, says an FBI agent visited his gun shop on the Southside last week.

He's now having to defend helping the FBI in the Nancy Guthrie abduction, after facing criticism over privacy concerns.

An FBI agent recently came to his gun shop with a list of possible suspects.

Martin says the agent gave him a list of names and asked if anyone on the list had been a recent customer of his.

"Well, to be honest, the FBI got no information from me. We gave no information. We provided no documents, we provided no names, less than 20 people were given to us," Martin said. "And just said, hey, have any of these people been into your shop in the last year? I checked. I said no, slided them the paperwork back, and told them have a good day. No information was provided."

After checking to verify the person was indeed an FBI agent, he says he looked at the list and checked.

After checking, he says none of those names had bought a gun from him.

Martin says working with the FBI was the right thing to do.

"I think it's ridiculous that a lot of these quote-unquote patriotic Americans think that it was un-American for me to assist in a kidnapping case, " Martin said. "Because if they if it was their mother or their daughter. I'm sure that they would want that gun shop owner to help."