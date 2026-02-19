Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Tucson gun shop owner defends helping FBI in Guthrie case

Gun shop owner says FBI agent asked if he sold a gun to anyone on a list he produced.
Gun shop owner.jpg
KGUN 9
Screenshot
Gun shop owner.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson gun shop owner is defending helping the FBI in the Guthrie case.

Phillip Martin, Co-Owner and Manager of Armor Bearer Arms, says an FBI agent visited his gun shop on the Southside last week.

He's now having to defend helping the FBI in the Nancy Guthrie abduction, after facing criticism over privacy concerns.

An FBI agent recently came to his gun shop with a list of possible suspects.

Martin says the agent gave him a list of names and asked if anyone on the list had been a recent customer of his.

"Well, to be honest, the FBI got no information from me. We gave no information. We provided no documents, we provided no names, less than 20 people were given to us," Martin said. "And just said, hey, have any of these people been into your shop in the last year? I checked. I said no, slided them the paperwork back, and told them have a good day. No information was provided."

After checking to verify the person was indeed an FBI agent, he says he looked at the list and checked.

After checking, he says none of those names had bought a gun from him.

Martin says working with the FBI was the right thing to do.

"I think it's ridiculous that a lot of these quote-unquote patriotic Americans think that it was un-American for me to assist in a kidnapping case, " Martin said. "Because if they if it was their mother or their daughter. I'm sure that they would want that gun shop owner to help."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance