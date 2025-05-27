Watch Now
Tucson group embarks on journey aimed at replicating border crossing experience

Annual walk known as Migrant Trail brings awareness to the journey of crossing the Arizona desert, kicking off Monday at Southside Presbyterian Church
The rising temperatures aren't pushing this Tucson group out of the heat. The heat helps convey the mission of the annual Migrant Trail walk.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday marked the first day of a week-long journey for the annual Migrant Trail walk. The walk aims to bring attention to the number of migrant deaths, highlighting the dangers of crossing the Arizona desert.

"We have created the border tragedy," said Jamie Wilson, one of the organizers. "Over the last 30 years, we have made immigration extremely dangerous and difficult. And since we are the creators of that, we can so easily be the creators of something so much more humane."

This year is the 22nd annual Migrant Trail walk, garnering the support of 44 participants. The walk began Monday morning with a press conference at the Southside Presbyterian Church. From there, participants headed to Sasabe where they will camp before beginning the walk back to Tucson.

The walk will end at Kennedy Park around 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, June 1.

