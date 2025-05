Border Patrol agents arrested a man smuggling four Mexican women after a car chase through rural Cochise County earlier this month.

According to a social media post by U.S. Border Patrol, Tucson Sector, the driver ditched the vehicle and all of the occupants attempted to flee on foot. Agents were able to track them down.

The driver will face smuggling charges. The women will be processed for expedited removal from the U.S., the post said.

The investigation is ongoing.