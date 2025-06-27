Tucson Greyhound Park to be demolished, making way for soccer academy

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A historic landmark in South Tucson is being torn down to make way for something new.

Demolition crews are set to begin tearing down Tucson Greyhound Park Friday morning. The site, once home to decades of greyhound racing, has been vacant since 2016.

The space will soon be transformed into a youth soccer academy through a partnership between German soccer club BVB and BVB International Academy Arizona. The goal is to invest in local youth and bring new life to the long-empty property.

The city issued a demolition permit to RCD Demolition, which is handling the project.

