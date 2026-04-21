Tucson Fire rescues dog in Southside house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a social post, Tucson Fire said they was dispatched to a Southside house fire on South Coconino Vista at 12 p.m. today. Engine 10 arrived on scene 10 minutes later and reported active fire in the carport and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Crews initially went offensive, fighting the fire from the outside, and were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the main home.

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Crews rescued a dog from the home and he is okay. According to the dog's nametag, his name is Chico. No injuries were reported. The fire was called under control at 12:16.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.