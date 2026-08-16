Tucson community comes together to paint mural celebrating the city at Tanque Verde Swap Meet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans grabbed paint cans and brushes to create a new mural celebrating the city at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, brought together by art group Canvas & Culture.

People of all ages and skill levels joined in — from first-time painters to professional artists — putting their creativity into a new piece of public art on Tucson's southside.

Angel Quesada, an artist and muralist teaching community members at the mural, said the project was about more than just painting.

"This makes for a great conversation piece. It's fun for people young and old to be a part of something that is beyond their control. The best part about a mural is that it belongs to everyone. People love art, it's just healing," Quesada said.

Canvas & Culture travels the country creating hands-on public art that communities get to build together. The group has already created murals in Denver before bringing the project to Tucson.

Canvas & Culture Organizer Moni Hernandez and Tanque Verde Swap Meet Organizer Heriberto Contreras said the mission is about expanding access to art.

"Bringing arts and canvas to swap meets and flea markets across the country is bringing exposure to the arts and local artists in the community," Hernandez and Contreras said.

"It's just a great time to expose artists and to let people experience art," Hernandez and Contreras said.

"Some people have never even painted a canvas before, and this is their opportunity," Hernandez said. "You don't have to be an artist; anybody can paint, especially when you have a teacher that's teaching you how to do it," Hernandez and Contreras said.

Canvas & Culture is moving on to Houston to continue spreading art and creativity across the country, but Tucson now has a new mural that will brighten up the neighborhood for years to come.