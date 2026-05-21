Tucson Clean and Beautiful summer camp connects teens with nature, conservation careers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Clean and Beautiful's Climate Action Leaders Summer Camp is giving teenagers their first chance to explore the region's natural landscape while building skills that could lead to careers in conservation.

The free, two-week program is open to teens ages 14 to 17 and is specifically designed for first-time campers. Lunch is included, and only a handful of spots remain available.

Angelantonio Breault, co-director of education and workforce at Tucson Clean and Beautiful, says hands-on experience is at the heart of the program.

"Seeing a Gila monster for the first time or climbing a pine tree on Mount Lemmon is a lot different than talking about it," he said.

Breault says the camp was created to give young Tucsonans access to our area's natural environment.

"We live in one of the most biodiverse, unique places in the world and there's so many young Tucsonans that haven't had the opportunity to experience that for themselves," said Breault.

Throughout the two weeks, campers visit locations including the botanical gardens, the Sonoran Desert Museum, public lands like Madera Canyon and Mount Lemmon and stormwater parks in Tucson neighborhoods.

The program is also designed to open doors beyond summer. Teens who participate can move into leadership and workforce development programs connected to Tucson Clean and Beautiful. Students are introduced to careers in tree care, conservation work and rainwater harvesting—fields that are growing across the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"These are trade jobs. These are labor-based jobs, these are jobs that are growing. These are jobs that are needed and they are jobs that are in high demand," Breault said.

Applications are still open for teens between the ages of 14 and 17. Contact angel@tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org for more information on signing up.

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