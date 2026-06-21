Tucson celebrates Black culture and history at 56th annual Juneteenth festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson came together to celebrate Black culture and community at the 56th annual Juneteenth festival, with Black-owned businesses, elected officials, and residents marking the historic occasion.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

For Dr. Cheree Meeks, president of the Tucson NAACP chapter, the holiday carries deep personal meaning.

"It's really personal to me because I know the people who are like me, my ancestors, were not free," Meeks said.

Meeks said the day is a reminder of the sacrifices that made freedom possible.

"These are people who fought and died, who were kidnapped from another country and brought here to build this nation. People who originally were not to be considered human beings, not to be given the freedoms, the liberty that we believe were for all people," Meeks said.

Meeks also reflected on the ongoing fight for equality

"We're continuing their struggle, fighting for our freedom," Meeks said.

The festival also celebrated the contributions of Black-owned businesses across Tucson, featuring food, jewelry, art, and clothing vendors. Local business owner Denise Bey has lived in Tucson for decades and said the turnout reflected a shift in how the community embraces the celebration.

"I'm so happy to see that there are more than just black people at this celebration, so that we finally get the understanding of the unity," Bey said.

Bey said the spirit of Juneteenth extends beyond any single community.

"Freedom is us being all together, regardless of our races," Bey said.

The festival also drew elected officials from across Arizona, including Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"This is such a great celebration and so many folks have worked hard to make it so meaningful for the community and I'm just honored to be a part of it," Hobbs said.

Meeks said the celebration is about more than history — it is about Black joy.

"It is so beautiful to walk into a space and know that you will be celebrated, to know that your history is important," Meeks said.