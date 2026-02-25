Tucson Airport Authority holds emergency drill simulating plane crash to prepare first responders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Airport Authority is training first responders across the city for one of the most dangerous emergencies they could face — a plane crash.

The Tucson Airport Authority held an emergency drill at Tucson International Airport, bringing together fire departments, law enforcement, and medical personnel to simulate a plane crash and test their ability to respond.

Tucson Airport Authority Fire Chief Tom Tucker said a plane crash is never something he wants to see happen, but it is something he has to be ready for.

"We're always prepared for a real-world emergency. In the event that one happens, we will be prepared based on the training that we're doing today," Tucker said.

The drill started with a plane set completely on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze. Once the fire was out, crews worked to evacuate people from the plane as quickly as possible. After securing the scene, they transported the injured to the hospital.

Tucker said the exercise is about more than individual skill.

"It's all about our ability to work together as a team. No one can just do it on their own," Tucker said.

The Tucson Airport Authority hosts these emergency drills with the FAA every three years. Tucson Fire Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department, and EMTs from Banner Health all participated.

Tucson Airport Authority CEO Danette Bewley said trainings like this make sure TAA is able to keep travelers safe.

"The importance of the training is that we've got millions of lives at stake that are using our airport day in and day out," Bewley said. "If an incident should occur, we want to be able to respond accordingly."

Tucker said the training is essential preparation for a scenario no one wants to face.

"This training gives us that opportunity to prepare ourselves for a disaster that we would never want to see, but we have to be prepared for," Tucker said.