TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A south side Tucson shop is working to make a name for itself in a competitive Mexican food market.

Tropilandia brings authentic Mexican flavors to Tucson's south side amid competitive food market

Tropilandia, located along 12th Avenue, offers a menu of traditional Mexican snacks and dishes, including raspados, mangonadas and tosti ceviche — a dish common in the northwestern Mexican states of Sonora and Sinaloa, where ceviche is a popular topping served on Tostitos, a Mexican chip brand.

"Everyone is welcome here," employee Maria Olivas said.

Olivas said the shop's standout offerings keep customers coming back.

"Ceviche, the birria that we have here," Olivas said.

Marc Monroy

She also pointed to another crowd favorite.

"The tostielote, you can never go wrong with the tostielotes," Olivas said.

The shop is run by Alejandra, who has spent three years bringing classic Mexican flavors to the south side. Olivas works alongside her, taking on nearly every role in the shop.

"It has been kind of hard," Olivas said.

Marc Monroy

As a newer business, Tropilandia has faced the challenges of reaching new customers, building a marketing presence and establishing itself in the community.

"Somedays it's like really good but probably the next day it's like not really good," Olivas said.

Despite those challenges, the shop remains committed to its customers and its mission.

"We're really proud of showing what is the Mexican culture to everyone," Olivas said.

Marc Monroy

I am working on more Hispanic Heritage Month stories. If you have any tips, email the newsroom or reach me directly at marc@kgun9.com.

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