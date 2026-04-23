"This is like our family": Rollies Mexican Patio owners rooted in community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and on the Southside, Rollies Mexican Patio is showing what that really looks like.

I met with the owners of Rollies Mexican Patio, located off 12th Avenue and Ohio Street, to learn about their impact beyond the kitchen. The restaurant isn't just a place to eat; it is a place built on family, culture and community ties.

"I knew I wanted to be a chef at 5 years old; my tata was a chef here in Tucson, and one day he took me to work with him. I thought it was the coolest thing just to see him work and melt butter," said Mateo Otero, chef and co-owner of Rollies Mexican Patio. "Right then, I knew I wanted to be a chef, and I've been getting a paycheck for cooking since I was 14 years old at different restaurants here in town."

Otero tells me he started working at the University of Arizona at 14 years old through a cooking program and eventually went to culinary school in Scottsdale when he was 24.

Otero had a catering business for about 13 years, and it turned into something much bigger than he and his wife and co-owner, Angela Palma Otero, expected.

"People were pushing me to open up a restaurant, and then we opened up Rollies nine years ago," Otero said.

They say building a small business came with challenges.

"You think you work a lot Monday through Friday, 9 to 5, but when you own your own business, you're working 24/7," Palma Otero said.

Palma Otero says they learned a lot about sacrifice in the early years of running a small business.

"I was supporting him throughout everything. I come from a medical background, and I was a teacher for Pima JTED for seven years, and I was five months pregnant with our little one. When we opened the restaurant, we didn't know how well it was going to take off. So, we actually had plans to go back to our jobs—him working at the U of A at a sorority and me teaching—and it took off really quickly, thank goodness," said Palma Otero.

Even after years in the restaurant industry, their priority hasn't changed—it is still all about serving the community.

"I grew up on this side of town. I graduated from Pueblo High School," said Palma Otero.

"I went to school right here at St. John's, right here at 12th and Ajo," Otero said.

"So, we're both from this community," Palma Otero added.

Data from the Latino Data Collaborative and the U.S. Department of Treasury shows there are around five million Latino-owned businesses in the country. These businesses generate more than $800 billion annually into the economy and employ about three million workers.

"We love knowing that we are part of the numbers of employing people," Angela Palma Otero said.

The couple says it is important for them to give back to the community that has supported them from the start.

"It means everything to us, because this is like our family," Palma Otero said.

Senator Mark Kelly recently visited the Southside Rollies location and spoke with the owners about both the successes and challenges of running a small business.

"We were so excited and felt super honored," said Palma Otero.

Looking ahead, the Oteros say they have plans to eventually franchise and bring Rollies to even more communities.

Rollies Mexican Patio is located at 4573 S. 12th Ave., and Rollies West is at 267 S. Avenida del Convento #4.

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