Taking off Into the Future: AI's effect on Trade Jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trade students at Pima Community College are learning how artificial intelligence could change the way they work — from the classroom to the job site.

At PCC's Aviation Center, students are studying the equations and hands-on skills needed to build careers in aerospace and other technical fields. For some, AI has already become part of how they learn.

Richard Larrabee, a student at Pima Community College, said he chose the field after weighing his options.

"I looked at aerospace and AMP as an option and I was like, you know what? Seems like a really good field to go into," Larrabee said.

When the equations get complex, Larrabee said AI helps him work through the material.

"It's just a great tool, but at the same time, you can put this in your notes and then study it for tests and other things," Larrabee said.

His process is straightforward. He takes a screenshot of a problem, downloads it, and feeds it into an AI tool.

His professor, Neil Bungard, a PCC aviation technology professor, said he uses AI alongside his students while building the coursework itself.

"I create labs for my students, and I have an AI beside me the whole time I'm doing that," Bungard said.

Bungard said AI can function as a portable reference library for trade workers.

"As a tradesman, you don't have to carry a library of books around with you. Now, you can just access the information through your AI," Bungard said.

He said the technology's usefulness goes beyond looking things up. In high-risk industries, AI-powered robots could keep workers out of harm's way.

"There are very dangerous trades. Take nuclear, for instance. That's probably one of the things that most of the individuals in the industry are talking about, being one of the greatest benefits is using these robots in situations where human beings are at risk," Bungard said.

Not every student shares the same enthusiasm. Lyla Pachecko, a student at Pima Community College, said her concern around AI is about understanding and control.

"My real concern with my trade is knowing what it is. How does it work?" Pachecko said. I want to understand and have at least some level of control over what the AI is doing," Pachecko said.

Larrabee acknowledged the concern, noting that AI systems are increasingly capable of operating without human input.

"These AIs can operate independently of human interaction. It could be that they could be replacing us in 98% of the situations that we're in," Larrabee said.

