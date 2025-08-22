Sunnyside HS starts school year with 90% or better attendance record

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Consistent attendance lays the foundation for a strong path towards graduation. While chronic absenteeism has a rate of about 30% nationwide, Sunnyside High School students are showing up on time for success.

Student attendance at Sunnyside High School has been steady at 90% or better for the last three weeks, a number the school has been trying to improve more consistently. Last year, attendance records ranged in the mid-to-high 80% range at the school.

Principal Stephanie Ponce tells me the 90% record they have now is comparable to what attendance typically looks like later in the school year.

Jacqueline Aguilar

“I love the fact that our kids are coming in knowing our high expectations," said Ponce.

With nearly 2,300 students, 550 to 600 students per grade, meeting the 90% attendance record takes commitment from students, families and staff.

Ponce shares what her school’s Expectations of Excellence are.

“When you're here, you need to be engaged, and you need to really have a purpose for why you're here. Showing up in class, working in class, giving your best. It doesn't mean perfection. It doesn't mean that you're a straight-A student, but it means that you're giving us your all," Ponce said.

Sunnyside School District had a goal of reducing chronic absenteeism last school year by 3% and exceeded that goal by 9.23%.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Ponce says the career and technical education classes offered at her school, along with the arts, are helping keep kids engaged.

“Our marching band, our folklorico, our art, our pottery. We have mariachi. We have so many opportunities for our kids to really look towards their interests and things that they're really passionate about," said Ponce.

Keeping students in class isn’t just up to the kids, Ponce says families play a big role, too.

“We talked to them about graduation rates, and we talked to them about the need for them to be a part of their students’ education and that means waking them up and getting them here, making sure that there are no excuses," Ponce said. "They have to be here at school.”

An attendance challenge is underway at Sunnyside High School for the next two weeks; the class with the best attendance wins a lunch party.