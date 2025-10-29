Sunnyside High School unveils new cyber tech building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunnyside High School celebrated the grand opening of a new cyber tech building designed to prepare them for real-world careers in cybersecurity and information technology.

The cutting-edge facility officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning with community members and SUSD leaders, marking a major milestone for the school's growing cybersecurity program.

"It was really exciting to see so many people show up," said Joel Palomarez, Cyber Tech teacher at Sunnyside High School.

For students like senior Maximiliano Castillo Garcia, the new building represents new opportunities.

"It's very great because, you know, we have all these new computers, gaming PCs, and it's just stuff like that that really matters to someone like me who really wants to go to college, at least get a good job," Garcia said.

Garcia joined the program three years ago as a Sophomore, when Palomarez launched it. The program has since grown to serve more than 120 students learning everything from IT fundamentals to advanced network defense.

"We have an intro class. We have an advanced class, then we have an advanced application class," Palomarez said.

Palomarez's first group of students are about to complete all three levels of coursework and are preparing for industry certification exams.

"They are working on industry certificates. So, a CompTIA Security+ exam—they'll take at the end of the year. Google+ IT cert and then they also have Fortnite exams too," Palomarez said.

These certifications are setting students up for immediate success after graduation.

"With the certificates they obtain, they're probably making about $50,000 to $60,000 right out of high school," Palomarez said.

Beyond technical skills, Garcia says the program has taught him valuable life skills.

"Problem solving is definitely one of 'em. Another one is probably adaptability because we had to move classrooms every year and we had to adapt to the new space," Garcia said.

The program has received support from community partners, including Pima JTED, along with the OSA and Sunnyside foundations. Palomarez says this new facility is just the beginning of what the program can offer students.

"What excites me most about this space is, I like to say the kids, giving them an opportunity, a space to be able to find out who they are," Palomarez said.

He says he hopes to grow the program to over 200 students and bring on more cyber tech teachers.

