Sunnyside Foundation's Burrito Run returns for 6th year to kick off week of giving on Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sunnyside Foundation is gearing up for its sixth annual Burrito Run on Sept. 20, kicking off a week of giving and fundraising for students, teachers and families on Tucson's Southside.

More than 200 people have already signed up for the event, which begins at Mission Manor Park, 6100 S. 12th Ave. Check-in opens at 7 a.m., with the 5K starting at 8 a.m.

This year, the foundation hopes to raise $130,000 during Gives Week.

Niko Garms, a Sunnyside Foundation volunteer who helped start the Burrito Run, said the event grew out of a longer effort.

"We started in 2020. We ran from Nogales to Tucson to help raise money for the Sunnyside Foundation. And the next year, we decided to just give that back to the people and kind of just start having the community show up and run," Garms said.

Sunnyside Foundation board member Cassandra Becerra said the funds raised go directly back into the community.

"That money is going straight back into the students, to our teachers with the mini grants. We're giving back to our people through our food distributions and our scholarship program. There's just so much to give back to our communities," Becerra said.

After three laps around the park, runners will find a reward waiting at the finish line.

"Burritos! You can't forget the burritos," Becerra said.

The Burrito Run coincides with a health and resource fair at Mission Manor Park following the race.

Gives Week also includes a block party on Sept. 24 at American Eat Co., 1439 S. 4th Ave.

Runners can register at https://2026burritorun.funraise.org/.

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