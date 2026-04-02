Special nonstop Southwest flights from Tucson to Indianapolis for the Final Four sold out in minutes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High demand caused Southwest Airlines to add a special nonstop flight from Tucson to Indianapolis this Friday as the Wildcats basketball team meets Michigan in the Final Four on Saturday.

A check of the Southwest Airlines website shows that nonstop Tucson-to-Indianapolis flights are sold out. Officials with Tucson International say the Final Four trip was a hot ticket, with flights selling out in minutes.

“Once the flight was released, it sold out in a matter of minutes which really spoke to the communities desire to travel to the Final Four and we’re happy we could accommodate them out of Tucson International," said Austin Wright, a spokesperson for Tucson International Airport.

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Tucson International says preparations started months ago with airlines anticipating the surge in demand.

The lack of direct tickets isn’t stopping local fans from making the trip.

Kasey Lapan is leaving Friday morning from Tucson to Ontario, California, then to Indianapolis, spending thousands for this experience. A lifelong Wildcat fan, Lapan is going with his dad, the man who sparked his love for the team.

"It hurts the wallet, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the team in the Final Four," Lapan said.

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Father-son duo Tom and Adam Eichorst flew out Thursday to Chicago to then drive to Indianapolis. They are calling it a special bonding moment.

"One mission: championship, that’s it," Adam Eichorst said.

"It’s a great father-son outing. Watching basketball and the Cats is something many people dream about — and we get to go do it," Tom Eichorst said.

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A nonstop return flight is scheduled for April 7, and connecting flights from Indianapolis are still available, with some around $900.

Click here for flight information.

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