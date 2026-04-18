Southside neighbors urge the city council to save the Quincie Douglas Center from severe budget cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The future of the Quincie Douglas Center is on the line as city council weighs budget cuts that could shut down several neighborhood recreation centers.

A draft city budget proposal includes millions in Parks and Recreation cuts. The proposal would merge services into just six regional centers, or one per ward, meaning several neighborhood centers including Quincie Douglas could close.

The Quincie Douglas Center has long been a hub for families on the Southside and South Tucson. The center is surrounded by neighborhoods such as South Park, Las Vistas, Western Hills and Pueblo Gardens.

Community members in the area are planning to show up at the upcoming city council meeting on April 21 to urge leaders to keep the center open.

"There's absolutely no fathoming that," said Robin McArdle, a former Parks and Recreation employee of nearly 40 years.

McArdle says the potential closure is alarming.

"We've had budget issues for sure, and we've had to look at cutting back certain programs or certain hours. But honestly, never to this extent," McArdle said.

The proposal would shift programs to larger regional centers, but McArdle says that could make access harder for communities that rely on neighborhood centers the most.

"Our elders are served here during the day. Our youth are served here," McArdle said.

From community events to senior programs and cultural activities, the Quincie Douglas Center is a place where all are welcome.

"You have your mariachi class, your folklorico classes, your yoga, your Zumba—it truly is where the community comes together," McArdle said.

Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas provided me a statement regarding the potential closure of the Quincie Douglas Center.

"City spaces like the Quincie Douglas Center are more than just places to gather, they are anchors for connection, growth, and opportunity. They serve as vital hubs where young people build confidence, families access resources, and neighbors come together to shape the future of their community.

As a Council Member, investing in accessible, affordable, and intergenerational gathering spaces is a priority. I believe investing in our recreation centers is an investment in our youth, our families, and the next generation of neighborhood leaders. When we support these spaces, we create pathways for civic engagement, strengthen community ties, and ensure every resident has a place to belong and thrive."

City council will weigh the proposed cuts at the April 21 meeting, where community members are expected to push to keep centers like Quincie Douglas open.

Mayor Regina Romero shared online that city staff will host in-person information sessions to learn more about the recommended fiscal year 2027 budget, ahead of the May 5 public hearing.



Thursday, April 23 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Tudsday, April 28 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at El Pueblo Recreation Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Thursday, April 30 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.

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