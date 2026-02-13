Southside community tree planting this Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Clean and Beautiful invites you to help plant trees in the Sunnyside Northwest and National City Southwest neighborhoods this Valentine's Day!

On Saturday, Feb. 14, volunteers will meet at Templo Nuevo Horizontes, 5284 S. 17th Ave., at 9 a.m. and plant trees until 11 a.m.

The trees planted will provide shade, beauty and cooler temperatures in the community for years to come.

All ages are welcome, and no experience is needed. Tools, gloves and water will be provided. Organizers ask volunteers to bring close-toed shoes, sun protection and a refillable water bottle.

You can RSVP here.