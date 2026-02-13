Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southside community tree planting this Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Clean and Beautiful invites you to help plant trees in the Sunnyside Northwest and National City Southwest neighborhoods this Valentine's Day!

On Saturday, Feb. 14, volunteers will meet at Templo Nuevo Horizontes, 5284 S. 17th Ave., at 9 a.m. and plant trees until 11 a.m.

The trees planted will provide shade, beauty and cooler temperatures in the community for years to come.

All ages are welcome, and no experience is needed. Tools, gloves and water will be provided. Organizers ask volunteers to bring close-toed shoes, sun protection and a refillable water bottle.

You can RSVP here.

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

