South Tucson prepares for potential impact of mass deportations as fear mounts in Southern Arizona

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Trump administration ramps up efforts to crack down on immigration, communities in Southern Arizona, particularly in South Tucson, are grappling with uncertainty and fear about what mass deportations might mean for their future.

In the heart of South Tucson, a small 1.2-square-mile city, the threat of mass deportations looms over the community. With ICE raids becoming more frequent across the U.S., South Tucson residents are bracing for a potential impact.

Mayor of South Tucson, Roxanna Valenzuela, says the city is ready to take a stand. "I'm feeling motivated to protect our most vulnerable community," she said. Just last week, the city announced that it would not assist with deportations.

"We are not doing anything wrong by making a statement that we will protect our community," Mayor Valenzuela added.

In response to the city's stance, Valenzuela has faced threats, and the Justice Department has directed federal prosecutors to investigate local officials for potentially interfering with President Trump's immigration policies.

Despite the challenges, the mayor said, "I'm not worried about legal action against myself or other elected officials. My priority is ensuring a safer environment for our community and providing them with the resources they need to overcome these uncertain times."

It's not just the city's leadership taking action. Local businesses are stepping up as well. The Gloo Factory is among the organizations fighting back against mass deportation. The business has printed more than 27,000 cards outlining individuals' rights when interacting with law enforcement, ensuring that community members are informed and prepared.

"We will not accept mass deportations. We are here to stand with our community," said a spokesperson from The Gloo Factory. "Folks who are under threat are not alone. We will stand and fight with them." The company plans to continue this initiative, dependent on what happens next in Southern Arizona.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, offers a different perspective. He has stated that his focus will remain on public safety, not on immigration enforcement. "I have a job to do, and it involves public safety, not immigration," Nanos explained.

As tensions rise, South Tucson’s leaders and residents are holding firm in their commitment to protecting their community. For now, residents continue to rally together, ready to face whatever comes next.