South Tucson announces it won't participate in mass deportations

The City of South Tucson announced via news release Wednesday morning that it would not participate in any mass deportation efforts under the incoming Trump administration.

"Immigration enforcement is not the role of local police," South Tucson Police Chief Danny Denogean said. "Our officers are focused on continuing to serve and protect all residents through lawful, effective police work."

Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela said in the statement that the city wanted every member of the community, regardless of immigration status, to know they are valued.

"Leaders of the City of South Tucson are committed to safety, justice, and equality for all, and that’s why we are putting forward this unified message of reassurance," Valenzuela said.

The city said it has joined Pima County and the City of Tucson to determine "the appropriate legal response to specific plans that may be released by the federal administration."

Until then, Valenzuela said, "we are focused on not allowing fear to run rampant through our community.”