South Tucson organizations working to feed families in need

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In South Tucson, local organizations are making a significant impact with a mobile pantry, providing free food for families in and around the 1.2-square-mile city.

This summer, South Tucson Community Outreach is expanding its services, partnering with Interfaith Community Services to bring a monthly mobile food pantry to the South Tucson Housing Authority.

“Over the past year, we have noticed that one day a month was not sufficient for these elders and disabled residents who really don't have the resources to continually buy themselves groceries," said Melissa Brown-Dominguez, a board member with South Tucson Community Outreach.

"So that's what sparked growing and trying to find other resources and partners that could help us to supplement the rest of the month or even another day in the month for our residents.”

Melissa Dominguez runs South Tucson small business Galeria Mitotera, but also gives her time to South Tucson Community Outreach, a nonprofit that was featured by Pat Parris’ Giving Project last November.

“So here, specifically in the City of South Tucson, South Tucson Community Outreach has really focused on the South Tucson Housing Authority, especially the campus that has our elders and disabled residents.”

This summer, they introduced the Interfaith Community Services mobile pantry to the South Tucson Housing Authority and have been able to serve many families, recently getting help from high school students through University of Arizona's Upward Bound program.

“ICS had set the truck up to be able to serve 70 residents, and we emptied the truck. So it was wonderful, and the ICS staff was so blown away that they said we are going to bring more next month.”

These resources are available for anybody in need in the City of South Tucson or on the south side of Tucson. The mobile pantry pops up on the fourth Thursday of every month at the South Tucson Housing Authority, located at 1713 S. 3rd Ave.