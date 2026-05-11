Sonoran Scars: Illegal dumping near Summit takes over the desert land

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — First, it’s the trash scattered across the desert that catches your eye. Then comes the smell.

Athena Kehoe Trash along Old Vail Connection Rd

Paige Curtis, who grew up in the area, explains the dumping has been happening for years. “It’s gross. It’s really sad,” Curtis explains.

Along East Old Vail Connection Road near Country Club Road, a sign warns people: “No Dumping.” But, trash is all that covers this stretch of land for a few miles. Curtis says she’s witnessed it many times. “They just drive back here and you'll see them with like a truck and a trailer, and they're pulling out of the desert, and it's like, you're not really fooling anyone.”

Pima County told KGUN 9 they are aware of the illegal dumping in the area. The county said the situation is unique because the land includes parcels owned by the county, the city of Tucson and the state.

This area was once a county landfill known as Old Nogales landfill which stopped operating in 1970, according to the county. Since its closure, the area has been fenced to prevent access to the vacant land. Throughout the years, that fencing has been damaged or removed.

Athena Kehoe "No Dumping" signs

The county said it investigates illegal dumping complaints and uses its Wildcat Dumping Program to help clean up affected areas, but it is unclear whether this specific area has ever received a cleanup.

“The worst thing I’ve seen out here isn’t even, like, the trash,” Curtis says.

The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) told KGUN 9 that loose dogs have been a problem in the area for years.

“There's animals screaming in the neighborhood all the time. There's like packs of like almost like feral dogs, I would say that roam the neighborhoods,” Curtis explains.

So far this year, PACC said it has received six calls in the area, including three for dead animal pickups. There have been no abandonment calls in this intersection this year, according to the county.

“I want more rescues out here. I want PACC to come out and actually pay attention to the animals and see which ones are just sitting in the yard starving,” Curtis says.

Pima County says illegal dumping on county-owned land can be reported to the Department of Environmental Quality at 520-724-7400, through an online code compliance complaint form or through the Wildcat Dumping Hotline at 520-622-5800.

Within Tucson city limits, illegal dumping can be reported by calling 520-791-5843 or through the city’s 311 app.

Illegal dumping on Arizona state land can be reported to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality at 800-234-5677.

The Tucson Airport Authority also owns land in this area. In a statement to KGUN 9, they said:

"TAA owns about 1600 acres of land in between the two streets (Swan and Country Club) along Old Vail Connection Road.

TAA is aware of the illegal dumping occurring on its property. We are engaged with Pima County Department of Environmental Quality and are in the procurement process for the clean up action. In the past, TAA has erected fencing, patrolled the area and posted signage discouraging the activity. Unfortunately, bad actors in the area have cut through TAA fencing on multiple occasions to continue the illegal activity. This hinders our ability to bring our land to the market and continue to contribute to the economic prosperity of the region.

The TAA remains committed to developing the land for commercial use." Tucson Airport Authority

For now, Curtis says the dumping and animal concerns remain an ongoing problem, but she hopes bringing attention to the issue will lead to more action in the area.