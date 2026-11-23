TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 500,000 people across Arizona have been cut from SNAP benefits, according to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is feeling the difference.

As the holiday season approaches, the food bank is asking the community to step up.

The food bank serves thousands of people every day. For Meldean Vanram, it has become a resource her household depends on.

"It definitely has helped out in filling in the staples, especially with prices being so high now." Vanram said.

The loss of SNAP benefits has hit people around her hard as well.

"It's hurting people. It's hurting people all over, not just here, but all over the United States." Vanram said.

Vanram said the combination of rising costs and reduced aid has made daily life difficult.

"I live off of Social Security, and times are hard," Vanram said. "The food bank, it fills things in."

Natalie Jayroe, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said the numbers reflect a need that goes beyond what the data may even capture.

"Here at the community food bank we're seeing an 18% on average increase in the number of people using our services, and I don't think that even is inclusive of all the additional people that need help because they've lost their SNAP benefits." Jayroe said.

Volunteers have been critical in helping the food bank keep pace with the growing demand.

Volunteer Rose Walker said she plans to keep showing up.

"I'm just gonna keep working and helping the people who I can," Walker said. "Because everybody deserves food and being able to eat when they need it."

Despite the surge in people turning to the food bank for help, Jayroe said donations have not kept up at the same pace — and the food bank needs the community to close that gap.

"We're seeing a little bit less in donations than we anticipated this time of year. And as I always say, the food bank really reflects the community we're in, and we depend on the generosity of the community. This community is so great at showing up." Jayroe said.

Information on how to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona can be found at on their website.