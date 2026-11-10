Santa Rita Park's first month back: How sports and safety are drawing families to the renovated space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One month after reopening, Santa Rita Park is filling up again — with softball, soccer, flag football and families on the playground — as the city tests whether an $8 million renovation and a renewed focus on safety can bring the community back for good.

These days, the sounds of Santa Rita Park are changing. Sports are taking over the fields. But getting to this point took more than a major renovation.

Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas said it took planning, community conversations, and new safety protocols to help bring those teams back.

"Truthfully, a lot of these sports teams didn't want to return back to Santa Rita Park when we had approached them. A lot of them didn't want to come back and engage in the park. So, we had to do a lot of preparation and planning," Barajas said.

"There's a lot of education that goes into it and also a lot of brainstorming ideas together, trying something new, something that's never been done. So, taking a chance on that too," Barajas said.

Danielle Wilson's "In SZN" flag football program is among those now making the park their new home.

"To be honest, every time I drove by, it was a little bit of a hot mess, but that's just how it went. But thankful that there is a really massive renovation that allowed us and our youth and our adults and all of our sports to now call this home," Wilson said.

While renovations have transformed the park, there's been another noticeable change. Wilson said she has seen security patrolling the park during practices.

"They're always patrolling, always. So, you see him zip around our practices, maybe like 10, 20 times, to be honest," Wilson said.

Barajas said security alone isn't the solution. The city's strategy also relies on keeping parks busy — with sports leagues, community events and families using the space.

"For me, security really happens when we have folks using the amenities that are here," Barajas said.

One month in, Barajas said she is seeing results. From softball and soccer to flag football and families on the playground, the city is looking at more community events and a possible expansion of the skate park — all part of an effort to keep people coming back, long after the excitement of the grand reopening.

"Oh, the work never stops here," Barajas said.

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