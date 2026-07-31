Rudy Garcia Park renovation brings $4M in upgrades to sports fields, lighting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is underway at Rudy Garcia Park on a $4,086,097 renovation that will bring sweeping improvements to one of the Southside's busiest parks.

The project is funded through a combination of Impact Fees totaling $500,000 and Proposition 407 funding totaling $3,586,097.

Planned improvements include renovations to sports courts, fields and lighting, new concrete walkways, playground upgrades and restroom renovations.

Ward 5 Council Member Selina Barajas says the project is the result of years of community requests for the city to invest in the park.

"I've been hearing a lot, you know, throughout the years, even before I was a council member, how important this park is for not just our baseball community, for also our football leagues, for our soccer leagues, for just families in the area to have access to green space," Barajas said.

Before construction began, Ward 5 hosted community meetings so neighbors could learn about the project and share what they wanted to see improved.

"It's really important for our community to know what's happening in their community," Barajas said.

Barajas credits a local football organization with helping drive the push for improvements.

"I want to give kudos to the Southwest Rams. You know, they came to me and they shared their concerns, but also they shared the history that they have here at this park. A lot of the coaches, the cheer coaches, they grew up in this park as well. They're from the Southside and they wanted to return back to invest here in this park through that organization, which is the biggest football league in Southern Arizona. I just want to praise the families for advocating for a safe and vibrant park," Barajas said.

The park will remain open during construction, but visitors should expect staggered field closures for sports lighting installation and upgrades, fencing around the three basketball courts during their renovation and marked-off sections where new concrete walkways are being installed. The new playground area will also be enclosed with construction fencing while work is underway.

Barajas tells me the community has been eager to see the investment take shape.

"A lot of our families are excited for this park. It has a rich history here," Barajas said.

The project is expected to be completed by February 2027. Barajas said she hopes the finished park leaves a lasting impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

"Parks are so crucial. It is so important that we support these public spaces like our parks, because what happens here on this park site extends into our neighborhoods, extends into the Southside, in our Ward 5," Barajas said.

Rudy Garcia Park is located at 5001 S. Nogales Hwy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.