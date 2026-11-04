Retired Tucson firefighters restore historic engines tied to John Dillinger's capture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A collection of historic Tucson fire engines connected to one of the city's most infamous moments has received a new lease on life, thanks to a group of retired firefighters who have spent years restoring the vehicles and preserving local fire history.

The Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization made up of former firefighters and volunteers, has worked to restore several vintage fire engines, including vehicles that responded to the 1934 Hotel Congress fire that ultimately helped expose the whereabouts of notorious gangster John Dillinger and his gang.

“The fire, which is what Dillinger Days was based about,” said Brian Fitzgerald, a retired Tucson Fire Department firefighter. “These three trucks were here and they’re the trucks they used to put the fires out!”

The fire broke out at Hotel Congress on Jan. 23, 1934, while members of the Dillinger gang were staying at the downtown hotel. After firefighters rescued the men and retrieved their luggage, the gang members reportedly gave them a $12 tip.

Firefighters later recognized the men in photographs published in True Detective Mysteries magazine and alerted Tucson police. Dillinger and his associates were arrested two days after the fire, making Tucson a notable part of the gangster's history.

Today, the engines that helped battle the blaze have been restored through the foundation's volunteer efforts.

“It’s all volunteer, we’d only work from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday year round,” said Ted Geare, a retired Tucson Fire Department assistant chief. “And it’s been a labor of love is what it’s been. Just to help preserve Tucson fire history.”

The foundation's latest restoration is a 1928 American LaFrance fire engine, which recently found a new home at the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum in Tucson.

The vehicle has made several stops throughout its history. According to museum owner Joe Findysz, Howard Beaver, owner of Beaver's Band Box, originally purchased the engine and used it in parades and other community events for about 30 years.

Findysz eventually purchased the truck and kept it for three to four years before the opportunity arose to return it to its former home.

That home was Tucson Fire Station No. 2 on Fourth Avenue. After the station was purchased by Tim and Sally Worfield, the couple wanted the historic engine back.

“Tim and Sally Worfield were extremely gracious in donating their truck to us to do this,” Geare said.

With most of Tucson's historic fire engines now restored and fewer volunteers joining the effort, foundation members say they are uncertain what their next restoration project will be.

But for those who participated, the work offered more than an opportunity to preserve aging equipment.

“One of the main things I loved about it was hanging out with the guys,” Fitzgerald said. “Once a week it was like being back at the fire station, where everyone is giving each other a hard time and supporting each other.”

The restored engines, including the 1928 American LaFrance, can be viewed at the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum. They also are expected to be featured during the next edition of Dillinger Days in January, an annual celebration of Tucson's role in the capture of the notorious gangster.