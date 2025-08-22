Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Redwood Mobile Home Park sued by Attorney General Kris Mayes

Electricity dangers have allegedly made the mobile homes unsafe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against the owners of Redwood Mobile Home Park over reports of an unsafe electrical system.

The Attorney General's lawsuit alleges that Redwood Thunderbird MHPS LLC has violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Mayes claims the electrical system was outdated and unable to power basic appliances and air conditioning systems.

This has led the homes' electrical systems to become "dangerous, unreliable, and overloaded," according to Mayes.

This lawsuit comes after Mayes filed a cease and desist against Tucson Mobile Park for electric and air conditioning outages back in July of 2025.

"As a result, Redwood residents have been left exposed to risks of electric fires and regularly lose power to air condition their homes for hours at a time during extreme heat spikes," Mayes stated.

