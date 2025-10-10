Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Quincie Douglas Center hosts annual Trunk-or-Treat Friday night

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Halloween is kicking off early on the Southside at the Quincie Douglas Center.

The center is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat, so put on your costumes and bring the family! There will be a haunted house along with a lot of candy.

The trunk-or-treat event is Friday, Oct. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center, located at 1575 E. 36th St.

The center kindly asks that you do not park on UA Tech Park property and instead park at the Quincie Douglas pool, library or Silverlake Park.

The center says they will continue to monitor weather conditions for this event. If you have any questions, you can call them at (520) 791-2507.

Jacqueline Aguilar is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9. Born and raised in Yuma, AZ., she is no stranger to the unforgiving Arizona heat. Now this U of A wildcat is excited to be back in Tucson and is looking forward to involving herself in the community. Share your story ideas with Jacqueline by emailing jacqueline.aguilar@kgun9.com or connecting on Facebook, Instagram or X.

