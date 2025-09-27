Quince Douglas Library marks 20 years of community service in South Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Quince Douglas Center has been a cornerstone of the South Park neighborhood for decades, and this morning the community celebrated Quince Douglas' life and legacy during the library's 20th anniversary.

This anniversary is more than just a milestone; it's a reminder of what the Quince Douglas Center and Library represent, with neighbors gathering to receive care and support.

Quince Douglas spent her life fighting for equality and access in Tucson, from pushing back against segregation to securing the very first van service for seniors and people with disabilities.

Her daughter, Doreen Davis, remembers that a stroke couldn't slow her mother down even after doctors said she wouldn't walk again.

"She fought it, because she was sure that she could get out of that wheelchair that the doctor said she was going to be in. She got out of that wheelchair, ended up, whilst she died at 78, but she walked that walk. She got out of that chair. So, that's the determination of my mother," Davis said.

Outside the center, neighbors found more than food and conversations. There were resources readily available to make life easier for families, like a clothing bank, health resources and services for pets from the Pima Animal Community Center (PACC).

"We come to this library often, it's great to support. They're having a great event today, celebrating and just being united," said community member Louisa Castro.

For Douglas, her daughter says it was never just about herself; she found a way to take care of others in her community after a major health scare.

"She's sitting at home one day saying, oh, I would like to go to such and such, but I don't have any way to get there," Davis said.

Davis says that day, her mother went to Jim Click to talk about transportation services.

"She went there, and she spoke to him, himself, and Mr. Click fixed it so that she came home with a van. From then on, she had the vans that went all over the city and still today, they're going there," Davis said.

Douglas passed away in 1986, but her activism is still moving the community forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.