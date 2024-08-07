Watch Now
Print shop races to keep up with Harris' running mate announcement

The Gloo Factory quickly produces Harris-Walz campaign designs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After Vice President Kamala Harris selected Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate Tuesday morning, South Tucson's Gloo Factory quickly rushed to create campaign designs.

"I woke up and immediately saw that it was announced. Then, my gears started turning of what kind of designs we could make," Samantha Thomas, a Gloo Factory employee said.

A situation like this is familiar for the print shop, which raced to keep up with President Joe Biden's announcement that he had dropped out of the presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, nearly two weeks ago.

“In the last two weeks, we've shipped out hundreds of items, just all across the country and we're anticipating the same amount of volume, if not more now," Thomas said.

In preparation for when Harris would announce her running mate, the shop created potential designs that displayed Harris alongside a blank space. But, they made most of their Harris-Walz designs Tuesday morning.

The factory ramps up production during election season and uses its own graphics to quickly create screen-printed signs and campaign gear.

“We’re built to be able to print things really fast,” Thomas said.

To keep up with their predicted continued demand, they produced around 500 shirts, 300 buttons, 500 rally signs and 200 yard signs Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.

