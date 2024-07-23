Harris campaign works short timeline for election

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s no time to waste as Kamala Harris works to officially replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for President—and work to win the election. That will require quick work from everyone from Democratic party activists to print shops.

The change in the Democratic ticket made a lot of political signs obsolete overnight and that meant a lot of quick work for a Tucson sign company.

When Joe Biden dropped out of the race for President, Biden-Harris signs were out, and Kamala Harris signs were in.

Making campaign graphics for Democrats is a big part of the business at the Gloo Factory.

Samantha Thomas knew as soon as Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris it was time to fire up the high speed printers.

“I can print rally signs, like within minutes as long as I have the design, but with screen printed things. It's a bit more of a process. You have to burn the screen and then actually physically screen printed and get it dried. But really, all of our processes are very, very fast. That's one of the most efficient things about us.”

She says there are already out of state orders for a lot of their Harris campaign gear.

It’s part of the high speed hustle required to pivot the Democratic campaign from Biden to Harris with barely a hundred days before the election.

Democratic State Senator Priya Sundareshan thinks right now voters have their minds on the July 30 primary to choose nominees for state and local offices. She thinks it’s true that the average voter who’s not deeply involved in politics doesn’t focus on the Presidential election until it’s late summer.

“The vast majority of people are starting to tune in to the big November election maybe right about now. And so right about now is exactly the right timing for us to be, you know, very excited for Kamala Harris, who has announced her candidacy with President Biden's support.”

Back at the Gloo Factory they know if Harris locks up the nomination, they’ll have another print job ahead—-shirts and signs that include a candidate for Vice President.