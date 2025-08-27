Pima County Sheriff’s Department testing AI software to speed up reports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is testing new software that uses artificial intelligence to help deputies write reports.

The program, called Axon “Draft One,” pulls audio from body-worn cameras to create a first draft of case reports. Deputies then review the drafts for accuracy, spelling and order before finalizing them.

Capt. Derek Ogden said the software could reduce natural bias in reporting and save deputies hundreds of thousands of hours now spent on paperwork. That time could instead be used in the community.

“Technology is here … we want to make sure we’re on the cutting edge of that,” Ogden said.

The software is still in the testing phase, but Capt. Ogden says it is already saving deputies about an hour a day.