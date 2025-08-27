Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Pima County Sheriff’s Department testing AI software to speed up reports

The Pima County Sheriffs Department is is piloting a new software in body cameras to help deputies save time writing reports allowing them more time out in the community.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department testing AI software to speed up reports
Screenshot 2025-08-27 at 4.15.13 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is testing new software that uses artificial intelligence to help deputies write reports.

The program, called Axon “Draft One,” pulls audio from body-worn cameras to create a first draft of case reports. Deputies then review the drafts for accuracy, spelling and order before finalizing them.

Capt. Derek Ogden said the software could reduce natural bias in reporting and save deputies hundreds of thousands of hours now spent on paperwork. That time could instead be used in the community.

“Technology is here … we want to make sure we’re on the cutting edge of that,” Ogden said.

The software is still in the testing phase, but Capt. Ogden says it is already saving deputies about an hour a day.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism