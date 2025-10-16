Pima County Sheriff's Department chief resigns after investigations clear him of wrongdoing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County sheriff’s department chief has put in his resignation after being put on administrative leave.

PCSD is now saying that former Bureau Chief Harold Janes has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says there were rumors spreading about senior command abusing leave time.

That led to an audit, and that audit led to concerns surrounding Chief Janes.

Nanos says Chief Janes was placed on leave so he could conduct an audit.

"I knew that early on in September that there were rumors out there, and that’s why we ordered the audit," Nanos tells KGUN 9.

He says the investigation found that Janes was taking comp time after working holidays.

"We looked at policy. Clearly, the county policy says you may do that," Nanos said.

Since Janes was an exempt employee, and not an hourly worker, he took comp time for working a holiday.

Since he wasn’t eligible for overtime pay, PCSD finds that that outcome aligns with county policy.

Nanos says he found no wrongdoing, and Janes' resignation is unrelated.

"So there was no loss to anybody on this matter," Nanos stated. "The biggest loss was that Chief Janes has stepped down and moved on."

Janes was the chief of PCSD’s administration bureau and had been with the department for more than 20 years.

His resignation comes a week after the investigations were launched.