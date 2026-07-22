Pedal with caution: What to know before modifying your e-bike

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Buying an e-bike is relatively easy. Deciding to make it go faster is where things get more complicated. While Arizona law clearly defines three classes of e-bikes, it is less clear what happens when a bike is modified beyond those limits.

Class 1 uses pedal assistance up to 20 mph. Class 2 can also reach 20 mph but includes a throttle. Class 3 provides pedal assistance up to 28 mph and comes with other restrictions, such as limits on where riders can use the bike and multi-use paths.

If you're thinking about modifying your e-bike, Ajo Bikes manager Hoz Olvera said their shop will repair modified bikes, but it will not make those modifications.

Athena Kehoe Class 1 e-bikes at Ajo Bikes

"If they modified it, we still repair it, but we don't do the changes. Legally, we can't actually go into the software and change stuff or do any of that stuff. A little bit maybe like 10 years ago, it was still like the wild west, and there was some weird stuff that would come out of certain shops, but now it's pretty much gone by the wind now," Olvera says.

Whether an e-bike has been modified or not, riders must still follow the rules of the road.

Sgt. Anthony Pool, supervisor of the Pima County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit, said e-bikes are generally allowed anywhere traditional bicycles can ride unless signs say otherwise.

One question Arizona law does not clearly answer is what happens when an e-bike is modified to go faster than the speed limit for its class. “For my understanding of e-bikes is that there is no specific law designed for speeding on an e-bike. However, it's just still unsafe operation and not what the general recommendations are for that vehicle," Pool says.

This can create a gray area where an e-bike may no longer fit the legal definition of a bicycle but may not meet the legal requirements for a motorcycle, either.

Pool explains community members can also help improve safety by reporting dangerous behavior they see on the road.

"If you are a citizen that's making observations of unsafe driving behaviors, to include other vehicles, bicycles, e-bikes, and motorcycles, by all means contact your local law enforcement agencies to make a report of the situation," Pool says.

Olvera suggests taking the safe route if you're considering modifying your bike to exceed 28 mph. “We usually tell them not to do it, and the reason being is because a lot of times the frames are not made for that type of, you know, stress. Also, tires are not made that way," Olvera explains.

Ajo Bikes will help tailor the e-bike to your needs. Olvera suggests stopping by the shop, located at 1301 E Ajo Way, and they'll help you get suited to the bike that fits your needs best.