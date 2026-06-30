Patriot Pantry at Tucson VA helps veterans facing food insecurity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Patriot Pantry at the Tucson VA Medical Center is providing groceries and support to veterans across Southern Arizona facing food insecurity.

Jacqueline Aguilar

What started as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic has become a lifeline for veterans dealing with unexpected financial hardships and transportation challenges.

Erica Soyland, outpatient primary care social worker and food security program coordinator at the Tucson VA says the program was born out of necessity.

"So back in 2020, when we started having the lockdowns and that situation, we needed a way that veterans could more easily access food," Soyland said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Demand for the program has grown significantly. Monica Oxford, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the Tucson VA, says the numbers tell the story.

"January through May, last year, we were giving 50 bags per month. This year, January through May, we have been giving 80 bags of food per month to our deserving veterans," Oxford said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Meeting that growing demand heavily relies on donations, as the pantry depends on shelf-stable food items like canned meats and soups.

"We have a lot of veteran service organization and community groups that are faithful to the Patriot Pantry. They are routinely asking us ways that they can donate," Oxford said.

Each bag can be tailored to support veterans with families.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"So, the way our pantry functions, we are not going to look at someone's income level. Everyone can have a bad week, everyone can have a bad month. So, if you're in a position where you are worried that you're going to run out of food before you have money to purchase more, if you have recently run out of food and you've been unable to purchase more, then we're going to help with that," Soyland said.

Soyland says one of the biggest misconceptions among veterans facing food insecurity is the belief that someone else may need the help more.

"I talk to a lot of veterans who struggle sometimes to accept assistance, right? Someone else needs it more than I do. I'm, you know, I can struggle through this. I can do whatever. You don't have to, though, right? That's what we're here for, to make your lives just a little bit easier," Soyland said.

Right now, the Patriot Pantry is in need of canned meats,

canned soups and other non-perishable food items.

Veterans experiencing food insecurity are encouraged to speak with their VA provider. Community members interested in donating food or volunteering can contact the Tucson VA Medical Center for more information at tucsoncdce@va.gov or call the office at 520-629-1822.

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