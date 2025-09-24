Park Avenue construction brings traffic delays but promises improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major construction project on Park Avenue is slowing traffic but expected to bring long-term upgrades.

The work is part of Proposition 411 and includes replacing a 30-inch water main between Tucson Marketplace and 22nd Street. Tucson Water says the upgrade will modernize infrastructure and improve service reliability. That phase should wrap up early next year.

Once the water main is complete, the city’s Transportation Department will begin repaving the road. The full project is scheduled to be finished by June 2026.

Until then, drivers can expect lane closures and detours down the busy road. The improvements will result in a safer roadway with more reliable infrastructure beneath it.