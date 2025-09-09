“Nailed it!” Tucson Firefighters mend roof in storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson weather got pretty wild over the weekend. The storm tore up a woman’s car port on Tucson’s Southside but thanks to some Tucson Firefighters and some neighborhood hammers, her place is looking pretty good.

Barbara Trevino had been enjoying her Saturday night. She had football on TV, and Arizona State was losing.

“It was raining and little bit of thunder, but then all of a sudden we heard this big old bang. It was loud, and we kept watching ASU and something told me, you need to check outside.”

It was not good. What was probably a microburst tore off part of her carport. The loose pieces threatened to do more damage.

Neighbors came over to help and when she called 911, firefighters from Tucson Fire’s Ladder 10 rushed over too.

“And they said, Do you have any nails? And the gentleman over here right away ran and got his bucket of nails, and they just walked up onto the roof and started pounding.”

Barbara says the firefighters could have easily said, “Well we’re not roofers”, but instead they climbed up in the rain, and secured the roof well enough to hold things together and prevent more damage.

“These firemen are, were amazing. They calmed us down, made us laugh, and took away all the you know, we were so scared of something else happening, and even for him to go–he ran over there to take a picture with my brother.”

Barbara Trevino says flying debris could have damaged her house, smashed her car, and forced her to stay in a motel but instead, she has a story to tell of Tucson Firefighters who saw what they needed to do, and nailed it.