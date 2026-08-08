Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona merges with Community Food Bank to expand services and feed community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is joining forces with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, bringing new resources to an organization that has served Tucson for more than 50 years.

The nonprofit, which started in 1968, primarily delivers meals to seniors and people living with disabilities, helping them with grocery shopping, cooking, dieting and more. The merger with the Community Food Bank is expected to be finalized Oct. 1.

Mobile Meals has delivered over 90,000 meals this year alone — a 53% increase from last year — as thousands of Arizonans struggle to put food on the table following recent SNAP benefit cuts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Volunteer and delivery driver Scott Schwartz said he has seen the growing need firsthand.

"The fact that we're able to get these foods to the folks in their homes, a lot of folks are not mobile," Schwartz said. "So that's why it's essential that we have this service where we can actually get the food delivered to them,"

Schwartz said the economic pressures on the community have made the work more urgent than ever.

"Now more than ever, especially in these troubled economic ties with a lot of cutbacks in SNAP programs and other food programs across the country, nationwide, and also in the city of Tucson," Schwartz said.

Through the merger, the Community Food Bank will bring wide-ranging support to Mobile Meals, according to L'Don Sawyer, CEO of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.

"The Community Food Bank will bring all of their resources from operations to facilities to HR, bookkeeping, accounting, all finance operations to Mobile Meals," Sawyer said.

With the two organizations teaming up, the Community Food Bank is bringing resources to the Mobile Meals kitchen and deliveries to keep up with a growing number of people in need. Natalie Jayroe, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said the need is urgent.

"Our families and our seniors, our children across the board are losing ground in their ability to make ends meet, to take care of themselves and their families, and our seniors who have worked hard all their lives," Jayroe said. "We owe them the ability to grow old in their homes and to support them and see how we can help."