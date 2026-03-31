Man to pay more than $46K for disabling streetlights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man who disabled Tucson streetlights by stealing their copper wiring will pay more than 46 thousand dollars in reparations. The payment is part of the man’s plea deal.

Tucson tries to design street lights to moderate lighting so there’s a dark sky for astronomers but this is something else: streetlights knocked out entirely because thieves ripped out and ripped off copper wire to sell it for scrap.

It costs the city of Tucson time and money to try to keep up with repairs. Last September KGUN9 reported streetlights coming back on in one Northside neighborhood. But Seth Nilson told us it had been a frustrating wait.

“I think it’s their responsibility to keep their citizens safe. That’s part of it. We pay for the lights and expect them to work.”

But here’s a sign of hope that it’s not impossible to stop metal thieves and hold them responsible. Tucson Police arrested 51 year old Robert Joseph Carrillo for metal theft from five different sites around Tucson.

He just pleaded guilty to two of the charges. Under the plea deal he’ll serve five years probation but also pay the bill for the street light repairs.

He’s on the hook for restitution of $46,582—that’s the city’s cost for rewiring those lights.