Man found with "signs of trauma" dies at encampment

Tucson Police not releasing name as investigation continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is asking for the community's help after a man was found unresponsive at an encampment.

Detectives say they were called to the area southeast of the intersection of 22nd St. and Kino Parkway around 9:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived they found a 63-year-old man unresponsive and with signs of trauma. Police did try life-saving efforts but the man died at the scene.

Police say they are not releasing his name as they continue to search for and notify next of kin.

As the investigation continues, TPD is asking anyone with information to contact 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

