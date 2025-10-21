Left in the dark: Southside neighbors concerned over broken streetlights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors on the Southside say they're tired of being left in the dark. Despite multiple reports to the city's 311 system, streetlights near 36th Street and Country Club Road have been out for some time now.

The broken lights near the Las Vistas neighborhood on the Southside have left the residential area pitch black after sunset.

"The lights have been out in this neighborhood and the surrounding areas for about almost two years now," said Katrina Sanchez, who lives in the Las Vistas neighborhood.

Sanchez tells me her family has tried to address the safety concerns themselves by purchasing motion lights and solar lamps, but it only goes so far.

"Enough is enough," Sanchez said.

She says her neighborhood feels different and less safe since the lights went out.

"I know lights seem like not such a big issue when you kind of think about it, but it really does have a big toll on safety," she said.

While many neighbors, like Sanchez, are aware of the uptick in copper wire theft throughout the city, they say they don't understand why repairs take so long.

"At this point now, it's the norm for us, unfortunately," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says she and other neighbors have filed report after report to the city through the 311 system, but haven't seen the streetlights get fixed.

"I just want to know that we're just as important as, like, the Northside or any other side of town. And that goes beyond streetlights--that goes with our pothole issues and, just things here and there that I feel like the city can kind of be more attentive to," Sanchez said.

The city says it handles about 75,000 311 requests each month.

I reached out to the city about the lights on Monday, and this morning I was told crews found a short in the wire.

The following is what the city states it is addressing:



"New wire has been pulled from 36 th and Campbell, east to S. Forgeus Ave., and all lights are working.

New wire was pulled in around Pueblo Gardens Park, north of 36 th St. on S. Forgeus Stravenue, and S. Forgues Ave. These lights are not working due to a short in the wire. Yes, sometimes even with brand new wire it can come with a bad section in a spool of wire.

Pace Electric is planning on finishing E. 36 th St., from S. Forgeus Ave. to S. Country Club Rd. on Friday the 24 th of October; and work on the short for the lights around Pueblo Gardens Park

There are 17 lights still not working on E. 36th St., from S. Forgeus Ave. to S. Country Club Rd. - this was caused by copper wire theft."

If you need to report a problem in your neighborhood, like broken streetlights or potholes, help is here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.