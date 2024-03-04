Jill Biden visits Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Jill Biden is in Tucson for the night. The First Lady landed at Tucson International Airport just before 6:30 p.m. the evening of March 1.

The last time she was here was 2022.

She's here this year as part of her three-state tour for the launch of Women for Biden-Harris. Jill Biden was chosen to head up the campaign which aims to convince more women to volunteer for President Biden's reelection campaign and to show up to vote for him at the polls.

Jill Biden was greeted in Tucson by Chairman of the Tohono O'odham Nation Verlon Jose and Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors Adelita Grijalva, who was joined by her daughter.

Before landing in Arizona, Biden was in Atlanta, Ga. where she met with local leaders for Women's History Month and visited a women-owned wine shop.

Her next and final stop for this tour is Las Vegas, Nev. She boards a flight for Silver State Saturday after speaking a political event in Tucson in the morning.