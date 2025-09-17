'It was time': New street signs installed in South Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For years in South Tucson, missing street signs have made it tough for drivers and visitors to find their way. Now, hundreds are being replaced, restoring both safety and community pride.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Stolen and damaged signs have been a recurring issue in South Tucson, according to Public Works Director Angel Lopez.

“The last time we replaced signs was about 15, 16 years ago," Lopez said.

This project has been in the works for a long time because Lopez says funding in South Tucson is limited, but thanks the Mayor and City Manager for their support in projects like these.

He says it took about a year to get the signs due to tariffs affecting metal costs.

“The total cost of those signs were $16,000," said Lopez. "We have a total of 450 signs, which is awesome.”

Lopez tells me people will steal signs to sell for money, but now that new signs are being installed on east and west routes, he hopes it will build more community pride.

“Sometimes you hear something, but when you see it, it's a lot better. And to me, it means a whole bunch. I love this place," Lopez said. "I've worked here for forever.”

Neighbors like Robert Romero, a South Tucson native, say it was time for signs to be replaced.

“It’s a good thing for the city," said Romero. "I’m glad they’re doing it.”

Romero tells me he’d give people directions to his home by describing the location of specific stores.

“I used to tell them, get down to the street light on 29th and 10th, down two blocks, that'll be 31st and then you turn," Romero described.

I’m told all street signs should be installed in about a month and a half. Lopez also shares what’s next on the list for improvements.

“You could notice the sign, they're faded," Lopez said while pointing at a stop sign. "That's going to be our next step, is to replace stop signs.”