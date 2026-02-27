'It is so fun:' 101st Tucson Rodeo Parade draws thousands to Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a Southern Arizona tradition more than a century in the making. Thousands of Tucsonans filled the streets on the Southside for the 101st Tucson Rodeo Parade Thursday morning.
“The rodeo, parade and stuff, it is so fun,” said young local student, Levi.
The parade once again brought the community together. For many children, the highlight of Rodeo Break is enjoying two days away from school.
“It's like the best day ever because I never liked school," said young local student, Leilani.
Leilani's sister Kristal said she was excited to attend the Rodeo Thursday afternoon after the parade.
"I love seeing the horses," said Kristal.
This year, more than 2,000 people participated in the parade, which includes mariachi, marching bands, historical wagons and buggies, and, of course, many horses. The excitement in the crowd spoke for itself.
“My most favorite part is the marching band because it is so good," said Levi. "They're so professional and good.”
"My favorite part of the parade are the bands and the horses," said Levi's sister, Madelyne.
For many longtime attendees, the parade is also about pride.
“The best part is just to see our community together, to see so many folks of different races, of different nationalities just come out here and be a community, be proud of who we are as Tucsonans,” a local teacher said. “We mainly come to see our students and to see Sunnyside Blue Devils—shoutout! And to the CatFoot—Catalina Foothills. We're so proud."
Many community members I met at this morning's parade said they were heading straight to the rodeo grounds once it was over.
The Tucson Rodeo continues through Sunday.
