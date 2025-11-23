Ink for Impact: Tucson tattoo artist, wellness center team up to fight food insecurity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As food insecurity climbs across Tucson this holiday season, two local businesses — Inked Roots and The Healing Portal — joined forces on Sunday, November 23, for Ink for Impact, an event that raised food donations while offering low-cost flash tattoos.

The Healing Portal, a wellness center on the city’s south side, hosted the fundraiser. Known for its holistic services like sound healing, massage, yoga, and life coaching, the center embodies a mission of community care.

The idea sprang from Lacey McCall, who was alarmed by recent stories of struggling families, especially mothers, in local social media groups. She and her husband, Jonathan McCall , tattoo artist behind Inked Roots, decided they could do more than just watch: they could help.

“A couple of weeks ago, whenever the food stamp crisis was happening, we were kind of seeing how moms specifically, because I follow a lot of mom groups on Facebook, were being affected by this,” Lacey said.

Meanwhile, John shared how doomscrolling through TikTok left him feeling helpless:

“I was seeing so many people struggling in the community,” John said. “And I was looking at my little kids and my wife and how blessed I am. I just wanted to share a little bit of what I have.”

Rather than sit idly by, the McCalls reached out to The Healing Portal, and Dee Brady, its owner, immediately offered space.

“We love to link up with tattoo artists who want to give back to the community,” she said.

At the event, people were invited to drop off non-perishable food items and get a flash tattoo from John.

Brady sees this collaboration as part of her center’s deeper purpose.

“When we started our business, we were very intentional to serve the underserved and offer healing because we believe that healing is for everyone,” she said. In addition to Ink For Impact, The Healing Portal offers its space for baby showers, weddings, and even a prom dress giveaway to those unable to afford space and goods.

John says a similar feeling of gratitude and giving back has become a main focus for his business. He said he was nervous about whether anyone would show up, but once customers started rolling in, he felt a buzz of excitement. He said having tattoo artists get involved with the community also helps shed a “stigma” towards tattoo artists and the industry in general.

The McCalls are already thinking ahead: Inked Roots plans to organize a toy drive for Christmas, extending the impact beyond just food.

In addition, Jonathan McCall has big plans for Inked Roots. Early next year, he plans to open the business’s first brick-and-mortar location near Grant and Swan Road in Tucson, making the venture more permanent and deepening its roots in the community.

In January, Brady said the Healing Portal plans to hold a “dog fashion show” to benefit a group of area animal shelters.

For more information on The Healing Portal and its community-led events, visit the Healing Portal website .